Allisson Lozz will change his name, asks his followers for proposals – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Despite the fact that Allisson Lozz moved away from her artistic career for ten years to focus on her family, the now director of a major beauty brand has been very close with her followers.

And even through their social networks, she asked them to help her choose a new name that refers to a country.

“I have the task this week to change my name for a time to one of my own choosing. They know that I love the names of countries, my girls are called London, Sydney and my dog ​​Hawaii. It’s part of a task, it’s not that I don’t like my name, well the second one I don’t love ‘Marian’, but I like Allisson ”.

Lozz assured that his first name enchants him, unlike the second ‘Marian’.

In addition to this, the young mother shared that several members of her family have country names, such as her beautiful daughters London Rose and Sydney.

“Chelsea is my sister’s name”, “Algeria, that’s the name of my maternal grandmother”, “Belgium, my husband’s sister lives there with her husband and my nephews, it’s nice, but it would be confusing”, “Ireland, I love it, that’s the name of my niece ”.