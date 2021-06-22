Allison Stokke, the ‘most viral’ athlete, announces that she is pregnant

Allison Stokke, Famous athlete who rose to fame 15 years ago for one of the first viral photos on the internet, today, at 31 years of age, she has announced that she will become a mother for the first time, along with her partner, golfer Rickie Fowler.

Stokke was 17 years old when a photograph of her in pole vault competition went viral on internet blogs, making her world famous.

Today, happily married, she will be the mother of a girl and the birth is planned for the month of November, as she herself announced.

In social networks, Allison has more than 600,000 followers, where she shares photos and videos of her life, which she carries with the famous golfer Fowler.

The couple got married in 2019 and today they celebrate that they will become parents of a beautiful girl.

The beautiful athlete continues to preserve that natural beauty that put her on the map in the distant 2007 and in 2017 she moved away from competitions.

