Allison Mack, sentenced to three years in prison for NXIVM case – El Sol de México

The actress of the television series “Smallville” Allison Mack was sentenced this Wednesday to three years in prison for her involvement in the case of the Nxivm sect, whose founder, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other charges, the New York Eastern District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Arrested in April 2018, Mack admitted a year later her guilt on two counts of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, then expressed her regret and apologized to the cult’s victims.

The Prosecutor’s Office also reported that the interpreter must pay a fine of $ 20,000.

Days before sentencing, Mack wrote a letter to the judge in which he wrote: “It is now of the utmost importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry.”

“I gave myself to the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, with all my heart, that his mentoring was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life, “he said.

In addition, her mother, her brothers and several friends and relatives also wrote letters to the magistrate to intercede for the accused.

Raniere was sentenced last October by a New York court to 120 years in prison for taking advantage of the alleged self-help group he had founded to sexually abuse a long list of women.

In addition to Mack, several prominent personalities have been involved in the case, such as the heir to the Seagram’s liquor empire, Clare Bronfman, who was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison last September, after also pleading guilty.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March 2018 after being indicted in a New York court for sex trafficking and conspiring to sex trafficking and forcing forced labor.

In 1998, this supposed guru of personal motivation created the organization Successful Executive Programs, through which he gave five-day workshops for which he charged up to $ 5,000.

Years later he founded Nxivm, the sect he established north of New York City and where he forced attendees to take additional classes at a higher price and bring other people to “rise” within the internal ranks of the organization and thus get privileges.

The story took an even darker turn when in 2015 Raniere formed a secret society within Nxivm called “DOS”, supposedly “to empower women and eradicate weaknesses in the curriculum.”

These women eventually became his sex slaves, were forced to perform household chores and branded with the initials of the sect leader in a painful ceremony without anesthesia in which the skin was cauterized in an area near the pubis.

In addition, Nxivm victims were extorted with compromising information about friends and family, nude photographs and rights to the belongings that they themselves contributed. For this reason, many were afraid of leaving the group or not obeying, according to the accusation.