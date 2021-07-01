Allison Mack receives 3-year prison sentence for her participation in NXIVM



With the fine and the years in prison, Allison Mack will have to do a thousand hours of community service.

Photo: . / JUSTIN LANE / ARCHIVE

Three years in prison was the sentence received by American actress Allison Mack, known for her participation in the series ‘Smallville’, after checking her participation in the NXIVM sex cult.

In addition, according to information published by Page Six, it was detailed that You will also have to serve another three years of probation., as well as must perform a thousand hours of community service and pay a fine of $ 20,000 dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the sentence is much less than the 14-year minimum that prosecutors were seeking, but a lesser sentence was expected, since the actress was always in a position to cooperate with the case.

For now, it will remain at home and must be delivered on September 29 to begin complying with what the United States Attorney’s Office, for the Eastern District of New York, ruled.

Allison, 38, pleaded guilty in 2019 on charges of conspiracy and extortion against two women, whom he demanded to be sex slaves of cult founder Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the Nxivm case. Also a $ 20,000 fine. – US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack was one of the main aides to leader Keith Raniere

The actress had an important role in NXIVM, a cult that for years presented itself as an organization that aimed to help people improve, but whose activities actually had a completely different tint and involved abuse.

Days before being sentenced, Mack apologized through a letter addressed to the people who “were harmed” by their actions, which said:

“Now it is of the utmost importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I gave myself to the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed with all my heart that his mentoring was leading me to a better and more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life “, it reads according to what ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ recovered.

Raniere, for his part, was sentenced last October 2020 to 120 years in prison in a New York court after being convicted of all charges, including sex trafficking of adults and minors, possession of child pornography and organized crime, in June 2019.