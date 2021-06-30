Allison Mack is sentenced to 3 years in prison for sex trafficking (NXIVM)

Allison mack, known worldwide for playing Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, has finally been sentenced for her involvement in a sex trafficking case. According to Vulture, the actress was sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Brooklyn Federal Court. You will surely remember that Mack was part of NXIVM, a sex cult whose members began to fall during 2018. This included its leader, Keith Raniere.

In April 2019, Allison Mack pleaded guilty for participating in the recruitment of women to the cause of NXIVM. The sect sold itself as an aid organization for personal and professional development, promising to strengthen the personality to “free” them of their weaknesses. However, it was all a hoax. Women were forced to have sex with Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack apologizes to victims

Allison Mack accepted to have extorted women by obtaining intimate photographs of them and threatening to make them public if they did not agree to have sexual relations with the leader. Days before the final sentence was announced, The Hollywood Reporter recovered a letter in which Mack apologizes to the victims.

“To those who have been harmed by my actions, it is now of the utmost importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, that I am so sorry. I gave myself to the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed his mentoring it was leading me to a better and more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately my life to it. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.

Allison Mack concluded her post by regretting bringing the victims to NXIVM: “I am sorry to have exposed you to the dire and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry to have encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was so ugly.”

Aside from Allison Mack, another NXIVM member who has already been convicted is Keith Raniere himself. In October 2020, the cult leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison. In addition, the judge ordered him to pay a fine of 1.75 million dollars. The trial was in the spotlight because more than a dozen victims came forward to offer their testimonies.

Also in Ezanime.net