Allison Mack has been sentenced to prison for her participation in the sex cult NXIVM

The actress Allison mack, best known for playing the role of Chloe in Smallville, DC series, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to charges related to recruiting women for the NXIVM sect. The group was portrayed as a network of self-help programs, but it ended up being not just a pyramid scheme but also a secret sex cult, and Mack was one of the people who recruited women to be a part of that sex cult, who ended up being branded. with the initials of the founder of the group, Keith Raniere. On the charges she faces, Mack could face 14 to 17 1/2 years in prison, and has now been sentenced.

According to information from Comic Book, the court has decided that for now Mack will spend three years in prison and will also have to pay a fine of US $ 20,000. Just yesterday the actress released a letter, which was presented in court last week (via AP), where she said that dedicating herself to Raniere’s organization “was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life.” He also wrote “I’m sorry to those of you who brought Him to NXIVM. I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.” Here part of the statement in more detail:

I threw myself into Keith Raniere’s teachings with everything I had. I believed in my heart that her mentoring was leading me to be a better and more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources, and in the end, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my entire life. I apologize to everyone I brought to NXIVM. I’m sorry I exposed you to the vile and emotionally abusive schemes of a sick man. I’m sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so unpleasant. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel an enormous weight caused by guilt for having misused their trust, leading them to a negative path.

Mack’s attorneys filed a statement in the court papers, which reads:

The NXIVM cult and the story of Miss Mack’s downfall have been a tragedy for everyone involved. But that doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t, be the end of the Allison Mack story. Miss Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time.

In July 2020, the Deputy Director of the FBI in New York declared that the NXIVM was a long-standing association that traversed multiple avenues of criminal activity, including, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; trafficking of victims; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of illegal confinement. The details of these alleged crimes grew increasingly grim as the investigations continued. After the ruling of formal prison to Allison Mack, the officials assure that it is one more step to bring justice to the victims of the NXIVM.

The co-star of the series Smalville, was arrested a few days after Keith Raniere, who had fled to our country after authorities began looking for him. He was finally arrested in March 2018 and sent back to the United States for trial and sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking. Mack has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, from there she will continue to face other charges. The performer’s downfall took everyone by surprise, as the fresh-faced young blonde spent a decade as a fan favorite on Smallville, later becoming a key figure in the NXIVM cult, led by a convicted sex trafficker: Raniere. .

Mack, 38, learned of his closest destination in Brooklyn federal court at noon Wednesday from United States District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis. She was arrested in April 2018 in Brooklyn after a trip with Raniere and other members of the cult to Mexico, where the leader was trapped in a villa outside of Puerto Vallarta in March of that year.

Series like The Vow – 87% on HBO and Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult – 100% on Starz, have explored in depth the structure and mechanisms that Rainiere and his accomplices used to attract women from different social strata. The HBO show reveals the emotional toll on cult members. Sarah edmondson, Mark Vicente, Bonnie feet Y Barbara bouchey, who were part of the sect, appear in the docuseries and give their testimony. The Starz Show is an intimate and heartbreaking first-person account of the seven-year journey of India Oxenberg, when she was dragged into the clutches of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. The young woman is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, known for her participation in Dynasty, one of the most popular television series of the 80s.

