Allison Mack has been sentenced to prison for her participation in the sex cult NXIVM – .

The actress Allison mack, best known for playing the role of Chloe in Smallville, DC series, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to charges related to recruiting women for the NXIVM sect. The group was portrayed as a network of self-help programs, but it ended up being not just a pyramid scheme but also a secret sex cult, and Mack was one of the people who recruited women to be a part of that sex cult, who ended up being branded. with the initials of the founder of the group, Keith Raniere. On the charges she faces, Mack could face 14 to 17 1/2 years in prison, and has now been sentenced.

According to information from Comic Book, the court has decided that for now Mack will spend three years in prison and will also have to pay a fine of US $ 20,000. Just yesterday the actress released a letter, which was presented in court last week (via AP), where she said that dedicating herself to Raniere’s organization “was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life.” He also wrote “I’m sorry to those of you who brought Him to NXIVM. I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.” Here part of the statement in more detail:

I threw myself into Keith Raniere’s teachings with everything I had. I believed in my heart that her mentoring was leading me to be a better and more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources, and in the end, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my entire life. I apologize to everyone I brought to NXIVM. I’m sorry I exposed you to the vile and emotionally abusive schemes of a sick man. I’m sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so unpleasant. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel an enormous weight caused by guilt for having misused their trust, leading them to a negative path.

Mack’s attorneys filed a statement in the court papers, writing:

The NXIVM cult and the story of Ms. Mack’s offspring have been a tragedy for everyone involved. But that doesn’t have to, and shouldn’t, be the end of the Allison Mack story. Ms. Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time.

