Allison Mack apologizes to victims for their participation in the cult NXIVM

Before we had a whole parade of superheroes in movies and television, it was rare to have live action adaptations of these characters. In October 2001 it was released Smallville, starring Tom Welling, where we could appreciate the adolescent side of Superman, long before he named himself as such and saved the world. The show managed to balance the magic of comics quite well, but also the adolescent world that in those days was very exploited on television. After 10 seasons on the air, the series ended as a reference of its time and one of the projects most loved by fans.

One of the most beloved and unexpected aspects of the original series was the character of Chloe Sullivan, played by Allison mack, who was not part of the canon at the beginning, but who became an important element of the comics thanks to his popularity. The character served to give Clark Kent a friend, but also to start with the investigative and journalistic interest that would lead the protagonist to find his best facade as a reporter for the Daily Planet. Mack’s graceful and charming personality was one of the great revelations of Smallville, and for many years it was expected to see her in other projects just as strong.

However, to the surprise of many, in 2018 the actress was arrested for her participation in the cult. NXIVM. The famous group founded by Keith Raniere in 1998 he found in Mack a direct access to the world of Hollywood. At first the extent of her involvement and whether she was another victim of the cult was widely questioned, but it soon became clear that she was Raniere’s own right hand man and was in charge of getting women for him and even marking them as if they were cattle.

In October of last year Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. It will soon be revealed how long the actress will spend behind bars, but before her sentence was made public, Mack wrote and sent a letter to publicly apologize to “those who have been harmed by my actions” for working alongside Raniere and for the psychological, physical and sexual assaults that he committed against many young people.

Although Mack has pleaded guilty to the charges, his public apology appears to be a last-ditch attempt to reduce his sentence and is viewed by many as hypocritical right now. The Hollywood Reporter shared part of his speech:

I threw myself into Keith Raniere’s teachings with everything I had. I believed in my heart that her mentoring was leading me to be a better and more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources, and in the end, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my entire life. I apologize to everyone I brought to NXIVM. I’m sorry I exposed you to the vile and emotionally abusive schemes of a sick man. I’m sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so unpleasant. I do not take lightly the responsibility that I have in the lives of those I love and I feel an enormous weight caused by guilt for having misused their trust, leading them to a negative path.

According to a memo from Mack’s lawyer that was recently made public, this letter is for the judge to consider not giving the actress time in prison, since it is supposed to show how sorry she is. Similarly, the lawyer explains that she is committed to repairing the damage she caused and even helped to prosecute Raniere by providing evidence of her actions, including a recording of how they decided to create the symbol with which they marked their victims and what the name was like. process / ritual for them to receive it. While Mack awaits his sentence, the news that Tom welling and Michael Rosenbaum will join forces to continue the story of Smallville With an animated sequel it was the news that the fans of the show waited to remove the displeasure of the actions of the actress.

