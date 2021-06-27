Allison Mack Apologizes Again Before NXIVM Sex Cult Case Sentencing

Inside her filing, Mack also included several character reference letters, including from her brother, sister and mother, who wrote that her daughter’s “friends and family are prepared to move heaven and earth to support her throughout her rehabilitation process.”

Last week, prosecutors asked the judge for leniency on sentencing Mack, whose crimes could result in 14 to 17 years in jail, Variety reported. Her sentencing memo states that she “respectfully asks the Court to permit her to continue down this path of growth and reform by imposing a sentence without incarceration, and which would permit her to continue her academic studies.”

Since her arrest, Mack has tried to turn her life around. She worked for a catering business, obtained an associate’s degree from an unnamed community college and has enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program at UC Berkeley, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Mack is also undergoing another major life change as she awaits sentencing: In February, Mack filed for divorce from her wife of four years, Nicki clyne.