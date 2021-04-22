Allied countries assume “greater” commitment in the fight against global warming

President Joe Biden on Thursday dramatically increased America’s commitment to curbing global warming, leading new pledges from allied nations in what he hopes will be a planet-wide fight against climate change.

Opening an international summit on Earth Day sponsored by the White House, the president announced that the world’s leading economy will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. .

“The cost of inaction continues to mount. The United States will not wait, ”Biden said at the meeting that brings together some 40 leaders by videoconference this Thursday and Friday, including those of rivals China and Russia. “We have to act, all of us,” he insisted.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate seeks to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and, if possible, to + 1.5 ° C, the level that scientists consider necessary to avoid the most severe effects of climate change.

That horizon is unattainable with current national commitments, but Biden is confident of ambitious new goals, in stark contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, a skeptic of climate change.

Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, said Thursday that it aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 46% by 2030, significantly more than previously promised.

And Canada announced a reduction in its emissions of between 40% and 45% by 2030 compared to 2005, instead of the previous 30%. “We must act now. Because there is no vaccine against a contaminated planet, ”urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Brazil commits

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, close to Trump, however, set the goal of “carbon neutrality” for the South American giant by 2050, which will mean absorbing as much as emitting. He also pledged to “eliminate illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030.”

The European Union announced this week that it will reduce its emissions by “at least 55%” by 2030 compared to 1990, after the United Kingdom promised to lower its emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host a UN conference in Glasgow in November to improve the Paris Agreement, hailed Biden’s compromise on Thursday as a “game changer.”

Under the Paris pact, former President Barack Obama said the United States would cut emissions by 26-28% by 2025, a goal that Biden, then his vice president, has now nearly doubled.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took advantage of the summit to tell Biden that the migratory phenomenon “is not resolved with coercive measures but with justice and well-being.”

The United States has registered a growing influx of undocumented immigrants to the southern US border, most of them Central Americans fleeing poverty and natural disasters.

Biden said Washington plans to double its official aid to developing countries to tackle climate change by 2024, compared to levels 10 years earlier.

Pressure on China

Biden’s commitment increases pressure on China, the world’s second largest economy and the largest carbon emitter, far ahead of the United States.

Putting aside their disagreements on trade, human rights and other issues, Beijing and Washington pledged on Saturday to “cooperate” on the climate, following a visit to Shanghai by US emissary John Kerry, who called any lack of collaboration “suicidal” .

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated his promise from last year to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China “will follow a low-carbon, green path to development” for decades to come and “looks forward to working with the international community, including the United States,” he said.

Xi promised that China would curb the use of coal, the most polluting form of energy, although it is a politically sensitive issue due to the jobs that mining provides.

India, the third largest CO2 emitter although much lower than Western countries in per capita terms, also did not set new targets, but promised a new “partnership” with Biden to boost green investment.

In a brief technical glitch at the summit, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, cut a pre-recorded video of French President Emmanuel Macron to listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appeared to be impatient to speak.

Putin, who has had an especially strained relationship with Biden so far, said Russia was meeting its obligations to fight climate change. Then Macron’s speech was repeated in its entirety.

More than promises

“I am delighted to see that the United States is back,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The United States returned to the Paris Agreement with Biden, after Trump withdrew as unfair. Trump’s departure did not detract so much from meeting Obama’s goal thanks to the commitment of the states, especially California, and a sharp drop in industrial production during the covid-19 pandemic.

But experts point out that the world needs to do more to avoid a catastrophe: a UN study late last year concluded that the planet is heading for a warming of + 3ºC.

For Biden, climate change is “an existential threat”, but also “an opportunity.” The president is seeking Congress to approve a $ 2 trillion infrastructure package that includes a major transition to a green economy, which will create millions of jobs.

It remains to be seen whether Biden will succeed in securing Washington’s commitment given Trump’s Republican Party’s reluctance to climate action.

Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace International, said “it takes great political will and action” to take immediate action, not just make long-term promises.

“The world’s richest countries must do more than halve their emissions by 2030, having benefited from the extractive and polluting industries that led to the climate crisis,” he said.

With information from AFP