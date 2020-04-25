Palmeiras is the only club in the Campeonato Paulista to have synthetic grass in their stadium, but that can change. Soccer Grass, responsible for the floor, set up this year at Allianz Parque, was approached by the president of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to study the possibility of taking the synthetic field to other teams competing for the state elite.

– The president said that everyone has praised Allianz’s lawn and is concerned with having that quality in smaller fields. He asked us to present a way to make this possible for other clubs. It would be a workshop, which would have already happened had it not been for the pandemic. We would try, first, with Series A1 teams and then extend it as much as we can – said Alessandro Oliveira, president of Soccer Grass, to THROW!

The coronavirus pandemic hindered plans to present the company’s projects to other teams in São Paulo’s first division. But, despite the economic crisis that the public health problem entails, Soccer Grass argues that the implantation of synthetic grass has an objective beyond the best sports on the floor, arguing that it can even generate revenue.

– If you put synthetic grass in the stadium, you don’t need a training center. It would be possible to train, play and have events and parties at the stadium, creating revenue and even selling or renting the CT. It is no longer costly and increases revenue, and it is much more competitive to train where you play. In synthetic grass, the more you play, the better it gets – said Alessandro Oliveira.

As the workshop did not take place, nothing was advanced in relation to new projects, but the goal is the clubs that need to modernize their stadiums. Soccer Grass says it is in contact with the FPF to put together a plan that fits the budget of teams with less financial power, with the possibility of more synthetic grams appeared in the State in 2021.

– Let’s try a partnership that combines the useful with the pleasant. It is important for the championship that the pitch has the same quality from the beginning to the end of the game. Apart from the cost of the CT and being able to make revenue from the stadium, without harming the lawn, one can invest more in other points, such as hiring – argued the president of Soccer Grass.

At the moment, the focus of the FPF is on the expectation of greater control of the coronavirus for resumption of the Paulista Championship. The competition was paused, indefinitely, on March 16, missing two rounds of the first phase, single quarterfinal and semifinal matches and two decision matches. The entity ensures that all of these commitments will take place, even if without an audience, but there is still no date set for the return of the tournament.

