Allianz Parque plans to promote open-air cinema sessions to ease the period of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The idea of ​​the managers of the Palmeiras stadium is to hold exhibitions with the public in the drive-in system – that is, inside the cars.

With a pandemic, Allianz Parque has not been hosting the Palmeiras games (Photo: Disclosure / Cesar Greco)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Named “Arena Sessions”, the project provides for the exhibition of films, concerts and lectures, always in accordance with the safety parameters of health authorities. The start depends on the release of the license to operate in the planned format, which Allianz hopes to achieve along with the relaxation of social isolation.

“We had the insight when we realized that people have been going out in their cars to go for a drive around the city without a defined destination. It will be unforgettable to enter the car arena with the family and participate in an event in this format,” said Marcio Flores, director of marketing and innovation of Allianz and one of the creators of the project.

In addition to the arena screens, the open air cinema will feature a high definition LED screen and food service. The session will cost between R $ 95.00 and R $ 150.00 per vehicle, according to the attraction on display – the schedule has not yet been released.

“Joy and fun are the foundation of Allianz Parque. Right now, we are totally dedicated to finding safe ways to bring entertainment to the population and, at the same time, raise funds for projects that support the most impacted people in this period of isolation” , said Marcio Flores.

Sports Gazette

