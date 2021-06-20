Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence, led by Sebastian Thomas. Accumulates 30% annualized to 3 years. Analysis by Daniel Pérez

To invest, it is key to position yourself on the side of growth, innovation and development, and currently the biggest disruptor we have in the world is Artificial Intelligence.

Today I want to talk about the Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence, led by Sebastian Thomas and that invests in this interesting topic. Accumulate 30% annualized to 3 years vs 18% of the index investing in all types of companies that benefit from AI

To talk about the fund, it is necessary to understand the issue, its impact on the economies and the most affected sectors. Here a projection of impact by sectors

They differentiate 3 different big levels to see the AI

AI infrastructure

AI applications

Traditional sectors

Here is a great summary photo of the broad investment spectrum and the different sub-topics

The investment process is divided into three key steps:

Generation of ideas

Fundamental Analysis

Portfolio construction

The distribution by block and the analysis of the impact of AI on the company are key. From there they add those with the greatest potential and manage their exposure

As a summary, we have a fund with a top management team, powerful analysis capabilities and that invests in a subject with high growth projections and impact on the economy

A great option to benefit from the changes that AI causes in the world

Read on at this link: