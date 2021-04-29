AllianceBlock to Offer DeFi Bridge to London Stock Exchange Group Clients in Q4

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / prima91

A new bridge between the traditional financial industry (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) could be available for Institutional clients of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) at the end of this year, according to Rachid Ajaja, founder and CEO of AllianceBlock , the creator of the bridge and the developer of the global compatible decentralized capital market.

He estimates to see the first use case with LSEG around the third and fourth quarters.

The company has already announced its Data Tunnel, as the “oracle of oracles” and the first use case of its strategic partnership with Ocean Protocol (OCEAN). It is intended to connect the TradFi and DeFi industries and simplify compliance with financial regulations. With the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) already released, the full-featured version 1.0 is expected to be released next month.

According to Ajaja, this link will open numerous doors and bring in a new stream of income, as potential clients are interested in this product due to the compliance layer, as well as the peer-to-peer lending and short-term financing capabilities.

AllianceBlock joined LSEG’s partner platform in late January. It enables the company to reach institutional clients through LSEG’s Global Innovation Network, a network infrastructure specially designed to support financial services transactions, as well as offering LSEG’s connected clients (investment firms, stock brokers , data and technology providers) the ability to access AllianceBlock directly through your connections to LSEG.

Challenges and solutions

Ajaja emphasized that while there is enormous potential in decentralized technology in terms of cost reduction and access to new revenue streams, centralized finance companies face multiple challenges here. It includes identity management and data (in) compatibility, as there is data that cannot be used because blockchain projects would have to follow certain regulations and standards.

In addition, according to the CEO, institutions cannot use the potential of decentralized exchanges (DEX), liquidity mining, yield agriculture, because they do not know who is providing liquidity, which is “one of the basic requirements for regulators. in each single jurisdiction “.

Therefore, AllianceBlock decided to build using technology from the decentralized world “to the exact same standard as the centralized world.”

After talking to a few banks, Ajaja said, the solution they came up with is ‘know-your-customer (KYC) trustless identity verification,’ creating a way for users to be identified via KYC and checks against money laundering (AML), but with completely encrypted and fragmented data that remains with users, who can access it with their key pair. Users grant the regulator access to the requested data and can revoke it.

“We have been talking to the bank in Switzerland and they are very, very interested in using [esta solución]”Said Ahaha. This unspecified bank is interested in Uniswap (UNI) and other decentralized exchanges, and while they wouldn’t know who is behind the liquidity providers, they would know that they are verified, he said.

Furthermore, according to him, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be used to represent structured loans or the guarantee of a high net worth person who wants to have access to short-term financing without selling their assets. But this is not easy to achieve with TradFi, in terms of technology, finance and regulatory obligation. However, according to the CEO, companies dealing with smart contracts are considered software vendors and are not required to own certain licenses that cost time and funds.

____

Learn more:

– Yearn Finance Expects Treasury Yield Farming to Increase Revenue

– How Bitcoin and DeFi are completely different phenomena

– DeFi ‘Genie is out’ and ready to grow in 2021

– ‘DeFi will eat JPMorgan’, but there are risks before that meal

– DeFi set powered by agriculture for new fields with old challenges in 2021

– If traditional finance moves to CBDC, 2 open scenarios for DeFi – INDX CEO

– DeFi Industry Reflects on Strategy as Regulators Begin Circulating