Allfunds will be listed in Amsterdam at between 10.50 and 12 euros per share

Allfunds’ trading debut is closer and more details are therefore known. The Spanish investment fund and wealthtech wholesale platform led by Juan Alcaraz will go public at between 10.50 and 12 euros per share, according to the brochure published by the entity. This involves calculating a market valuation between 6,600 and 7,600 million euros.

The offering consists of a private placement of up to 163,650,850 shares to a range of institutional investors in various jurisdictions. If the over-allotment option were not exercised, the placement would entail a maximum of 26% of the issued and outstanding capital stock.

In addition, the selling shareholders have granted Morgan Stanley Europe as stabilization manager an over-allotment option exercisable within 30 calendar days following the first trading date, corresponding to up to approximately 24,547,628 shares or up to 15% of the number of shares offered.

Assuming that this over-allotment option is exercised in its entirety, and assuming the complete placement of the share offering, the value of the offer would be between 2,000 and 2,300 million euros and would therefore correspond to up to a maximum IPO of approximately 29.9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the company.

According to the brochure, the offer period begins today, Friday, April 16, while the listing in Euronext Amsterdam under the ALLFG ticker and the first trade is expected to start on Next Friday, April 23.

Five managers enter

An important piece of information is that funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Jupiter, Mawer, Lazard and Janus Henderson have each entered into a fundamental agreement to acquire shares in the offer at the final offer price, subject to certain conditions, for a amount of 850 million euros in total.

It consists of the commitment of 250 million by BlackRock; 200 million Jupiter; 160 million from Mawer, and 120 million from Lazard and Janus Henderson. Based on an offer price at the midpoint of the offer price range, the total number of shares acquired by cornerstone investors would be approximately 75,555,556 shares, representing approximately 40.1% of the shares. offer, assuming the over-allotment option is exercised.

Who sells and the coordinators

It should be remembered that the IPO will consist of a private placement of existing shares held by LHC3 Plc (which is indirectly controlled by funds managed by subsidiaries of Hellman & Friedman and Eiffel Investment, an investment vehicle designated by GIC Special Investments, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore), BNP Paribas Securities Services and Credit Suisse, who are the selling shareholders.

Allfunds appointed BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley Europe as joint global coordinators. Rothschild & Co acts as an independent advisor to the IPO.

On the other hand, BofA Securities Europe, Barclays Bank Ireland, CaixaBank, HSBC Continental Europe, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander Bank They have been designated as joint bookrunners for the offering.