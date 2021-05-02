Allfunds raises 282 million more with its IPO thanks to the ‘greenshoe’

Related news

The shareholders of Allfunds They managed to raise an additional 282 million euros with the group’s Amsterdam IPO after Morgan Stanley has exercised its over-allotment option. A move that it has taken in its capacity as a stabilizing agent for the supply and before the market appetite for the Spanish fund platform.

In a statement sent this Thursday, Allfunds explained that with this exercise, Morgan Stanley sold 24.54 million shares, equivalent to 15% of the securities issued, at a price of 11.5 euros for each one.

In total, the income obtained through the placement of ordinary shares has amounted to 2,164 million euros, after adding that additional 282 million thanks to the option of over-allotment or greenshoe, as it is known in financial jargon.

Shareholder map

In this way, the participation of LHC3, the company indirectly controlled by Hellman & Friedman and the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC, will be 44.93%. BNP Paribas will remain at around 9.47% and Credit Suisse, at 9.4%. Likewise, the manager of BNP Paribas, with 6.30% of Allfunds, so that the participation of the French entity in its entirety reaches 15.77%.

Both Allfunds itself and the selling shareholders, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding and several senior managers of the group have signed an agreement that limits your ability to issue, sell, or transfer shares for a period of 180 days, a period that is extended to 365 days in the case of some senior managers of the group.