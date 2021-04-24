Allfunds debuts on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange with a rise of 20.42%

The Allfunds fund distribution platform was launched this Friday on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange with a rise of 20.42%, which has raised its share price to the 13.85 euros.

Allfunds had set its starting price at 11.5 euros per title, which meant a capitalization of 7,240 million, reports Efe.

The price established in the Public Offering of Sale (OPV) was at the top of the initial range, which ranged from 10.5 to 12 euros per share.

Allfunds shareholders have sold 163.6 million securities to institutional investors, representing 26% of the capital, the maximum that it had anticipated.

If the over-allotment option (‘greenshoe’) is fully executed, the percentage sold would amount to 29.9%.

At the price set in the IPO, the operation has reached a value of 1,880 million euros. If the ‘greenshoe’ is added, the figure would rise to 2.16 billion.

Funds managed by BlackRock, Jupiter, Mawer, Lazard and Janus Henderson have invested 850 million euros in shares of Allfunds. BlackRock has acquired titles for 250 million; Jupiter, for 200 million; Mawer, for 160 million; and Lazard and Janus Henderson, for 120 million each.

At the IPO have sold part of their shares BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and the company LHC3 (controlled by the US manager Hellman & Friedman and by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore).

After the transaction, LHC3 reduces its stake to 47.36%, a percentage that would be lowered to 44.93% if the overallotment option is fully exercised.

BNP Paribas’ stake remains at 16.65%: 10.35% through BNP Paribas Securities Services and the remaining 6.30% through BNPP AM. If the greenshoe is fully exercised, BNP Paribas Securities Services’ stake would fall to 9.47%.

Finally, Credit Suisse has reduced its percentage in the capital of Allfunds to 9.9% (9.4% if the over-allotment option is exercised).