Allfunds Blockchain launches funds transfer solution in Spain

The Spanish company Allfunds Blockchain launched a fund management solutions program in Spain and has among its clients the main banks operating in the country.

The big data company that offers Marketplace services, Allfunds, will launch in Spain its program of digital solutions called FAST, based on blockchain and which will be focused on the investment fund industry in the country.

Allfunds Blockchain explained that its wealthtech solution will be launched following a collaboration with BBVA, Bankinter, BNP Paribas Securities Services, CaixaBank, Cartesio, Cecabank, Diaphanum, ING, Mutuactivos, Renta 4, Sabadell and Santander.

Allfunds was founded in Madrid in 2000 and currently operates in 59 countries and has offices in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. It has more than 1.1 trillion euros in assets under management and offers more than 100,000 funds from more than 2,000 fund managers, and has more than 2,300 institutional clients.

This is how he explained the benefits of his FAST program for mutual funds:

“They have brought their knowledge of the industry and their current experience with end investors. And they will continue to be part of the working group, to continue analyzing the best FAST integration strategy with their traditional systems. Some of them have already confirmed their adherence to the new platform as early adopters of the solution ”.

The advantages of blockchain in the mutual fund industry

The company explains that some of the advantages of using blockchain in its services can be seen in the reduction of transfer execution times, rejections and operational errors are eliminated, the digital environment improves with real-time operational management of the handover status.

Among other advances, Allfunds Blockchain argues that Traceability to data use is improved through constant monitoring and auditing. For now they are large clients in the financial sector, but later on, any entity involved in the transfer of funds in Spain will be able to join FAST.

The company’s medium-term objective is to offer its services to merchants, managers or depositaries, who can boost the fund industry at the sectoral level.

