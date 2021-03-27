“Allez! Allez! I cubaté!”, By Marta Flich

Hurry up! That we can enter the fourth wave stronger than ever. Because that we are going to enter is more than clear, but we can still do even worse.

We still have five months to get infected before there are enough vaccinated. The blame for everything lies with the central government, of course, because they let foreigners enter through the airport. Luckily they are all queuing to go to the Prado Museum!

Oh, that they are all in the center of fiestuki and asking for drinks? Who would have guessed it!

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.