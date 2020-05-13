Due to the new reality that all musicians, groups and artists in general are playing, they have seen how all their activity has been stopped in their tracks by the suspension of concerts, festivals, major festivals and all performances with an audience.

In this situation, the recording studio 41dB Studio located in Cassà de la Selva (Girona) has created this ALLEYFEST. A festival or concert series in streaming and live from the studio, with the aim of giving continuity and output to the entire closest music scene, with the highest quality of audio and video that the studio offers, and in a remunerated way for all the parties involved through the purchase of tickets by the public.

The public will be able to enjoy the live broadcasts and for the next 30 days, through their own audio and video devices (tv, computer, smartphone, tablet …) without having to be present in the studio. You can also interact, make comments, applaud, ask the group questions, ask for encores … through the interactive chat that the group will be seeing at all times from a screen enabled in the room where the performances will take place.

Sound with microphones and professional equipment, multiple high-quality fixed and mobile cameras to make a professional video production, and personalized lighting and scenery for each performance are the quality differential offered by the 41dB Studio studio compared to online broadcasts on account own that have broken into the networks lately.

ELISMA, who released their third album “We Are We Who Make Rock” two years ago, They will be one of the first participating bands.

Vizio, Violblast, Big Black Rhino, Deldrac, Imperial Jade, Rock per Xics, Erio, 11 Bis, Barrena, The Sevenfies, are some of the bands that are scheduled for the months of June and July. And the studio continues to look for groups and artists who want to continue offering their talent and their shows to their public and to the new public that may arise taking advantage of this new concert format and this great opportunity to continue working with quality and economic dignity.