Allergy seasons start earlier due to climate change

This year, pollen season will start earlier and last longer due to climate change, something that could be problematic for allergy sufferers.

This is indicated by an investigation carried out in Germany and published in the magazine Frontiers in Allergy. This study found that certain species of pollen start their seasons up to two days earlier each year.

This is the latest in a long line of research suggesting that pollen season is getting longer. In fact, some studies even suggest that this duration has been extended up to 20 days in the last 30 years, in some countries such as the United States or Canada.

Usually this spring pollen season used to start in March, but now starts mid-February and it can go until May. That season, in which tree pollen predominates, will last longer over time, even reaching early june.

In addition, this situation not only occurs in pollen, but is being observed similar trends at other times of the year, as, for example, in the summer. Summer used to start in May and now it can be seen even in April.

The pollen grains They are spread on flowering plants, lawns, trees, and weeds. Then the allergens are spread through the air and cause problems to those who suffer from allergies.

In Spain, according to data from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology, in recent years there has been notably increased prevalence of people with allergies, reaching up to 30% of the population.

What role does climate change have? The truth is that a lot, since climate change leads to changes in rainfall patterns, more frost-free days, warmer seasonal temperatures, and more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Changes that can affect when the pollen season begins and ends, how long it lasts each year, how much pollen plants create, how much of this pollen is in the air …

The effects of pollen

Pollen exposure can trigger a variety of allergic reactions. When a person inhales pollen, if they are allergic, their antibodies recognize it and activate the cells of the body to release chemical mediators, which leads to inflammation.

The most common of these mediators is histamine, which causes symptoms such as itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and cough. It is precisely these symptoms that people should pay attention to and seek medical help when they see these they are seriously affecting their quality of life.

In this sense, it is important to note that those who suffer from allergies have some options to avoid or combat symptoms. The main three are: avoidance, medications, and immunotherapy.