Allergy is not a reason not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, explains Dr. Huerta | Video

70% of the adult population of the United States should be vaccinated by July 4. At least that’s the goal of President Joe Biden, who said that number represents 160 million people. Vaccination rates have been declining, although around two million doses applied per day remain. There is a segment of the population that is reluctant to be vaccinated given the proliferation of false news and lack of correct information regarding the coronavirus. However, the numbers of infections and hospitalizations have been declining steadily. Dr. Elmer Huerta, a public health expert and CNN contributor, answers Guillermo Arduino’s questions, including why people report not being able to get vaccinated because of allergies.