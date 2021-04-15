Allergies are here and the DGT explains what to do if you drive

Enlarge

ACD April 15, 2021

If you are a person who suffers from allergies, the DGT gives you a series of tips to reduce its harmful effects while driving.

Spring is here, although with the perimeter closures many have not realized it. Those who have surely noticed have been people who suffer from allergies: runny nose, shortness of breath, congestion and itching are some of the symptoms that are already suffering and that, if certain precautions are not taken, they can go further.

If the allergy affects us in the day to day, it becomes more dangerous if we have to drive regularly, especially if we receive medication to alleviate symptoms such as itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing and general discomfort.

Given this, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) reminds us that driving with an allergy is an added risk and that we must redouble our attention behind the wheel. Itchy eyes or nose, excessive mucus, sneezing, watery eyes or redness can represent a risk for driving because they confuse us and reduce our reflexes in unexpected situations.

Allergy, another enemy for safe driving

Drowsiness, loss of attention, and even a false positive on a drug test can be consequences of taking conventional antihistamines. Therefore, before consuming them (please, do not self-medicate), it is advisable to consult your family doctor, who will prescribe the most appropriate drug.

Another trick to minimize the effects of allergy inside the car is the perfect cleaning of the interior of the same. Regular cleaning minimizes the proliferation of mites, pollen, dust and bacteria, among others.

The allergy is here: antihistamines that can test positive in a control

Also it is recommended that your car has HEPA filters (High Efficiency Particulate Air), which are responsible for purifying the air, eliminating pollutants. Thanks to this type of filters, you will be able to put the air conditioning or air conditioner with the certainty that your allergy will not get worse. If you do not have them, the recommendation is to try to “isolate yourself” from the outside and avoid, as far as possible, putting on the air conditioning or opening the windows.

Equally, the use of sunglasses is recommended to protect your eyes from allergens, reducing itching and tearing.