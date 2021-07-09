Allergic rhinitis symptoms could mask asymptomatic covid cases

MEXICO CITY

Allergies such as rhinitis or rhinoconjunctivitis, which result in frequent sneezing, itching, an itchy nose, runny nose, stuffy nose, or even cough and watery eyes, could mask asymptomatic cases of covid-19, especially in children and adolescents, alerted Blanca Estela Del Río Navarro, in charge of the allergy service of the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez”.

In an interview with Excelsior, the researcher in Medical Sciences, pointed out that although these respiratory allergies are not contagious, it is important that patients who present their symptoms are treated so that the doctor verifies that it is not an infection, because there is the possibility of who are carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but without fever, body aches or any other serious symptoms.

The allergic patient has to go to an allergist to give him a specific treatment that changes his natural history and, above all, to verify that his condition is not contagious.

It is necessary to avoid that the patient is a source of infection because if I have a child who is coughing, sneezing and since we know that he is allergic, we do nothing. But what if you have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic? We cannot let it pass because although the allergy is not contagious, that does not mean that a child cannot be asymptomatic and infect others ”, he explained.

Blanca Estela Del Río Navarro added that in Mexico 13 percent of adolescents could have allergic rhinitis. And in addition, one in five children between the ages of six and seven also suffer from it.

Therefore, he pointed out that early and specialized care should be sought because the symptoms of respiratory allergies – which are not treated – can cause loss of smell and taste or incapacitate a person in their productive life.

They are people who say they are ready to do their activities and all of a sudden their batteries have dropped. They start out with a lot of mucus, a lot of sneezing and the truth is that the allergy prevents them from doing their normal activities.

Sleep affects them, labor productivity, it affects learning in schools and it also leads to emotional disturbance in children and adults, just for a nose that does not work well, “he said.

The person in charge of the allergy service of the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez” added that there are various types of pharmacological treatments, such as antihistamines and non-pharmacological ones, such as avoiding certain environmental factors, so that the person suffering from a respiratory allergy, can lead a normal life.

jcs