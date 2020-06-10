The concept of icon and revolutionary figure that transcends the sport you practice, acquires a special meaning with Allen Iverson. The legendary player who brought fresh air to the NBA at the beginning of the 21st century was a turning point in the best league in the world and a rebellion against the standards of the time and the commissioner’s attempts to present model stars, offer an optimistic account of the United States and overturn that hackneyed concept of the American dream in basketball. Iverson was a troublesome guy, a man from the catacombs of society who rebelled against the established and lived in his own way.

With the same way of understanding life as basketball, the one born in Hampton (Virgnia) back in 1975, lived a childhood shaken by street fights, constant danger beating in humble and problematic neighborhoods, where the law of the strongest was what the only one that made survive. He found an escape route in the sport and was uncovered with an innate talent hardly assimilable in basketball. That earned him to get away from the most serious problems that could arise in adolescence in an environment like he was developing, playing for his institute and reaping a scholarship for Georgetown University, which he only accepted at the pleas of a mother who he feared the worst and that he wanted to offer a future far from the hell in which he had managed to grow without great injuries.

Iverson was always an indomitable spirit. He understood basketball as an art, as an expression of his rancor against the powerful and a way of representing street life in the glamor of the NBA. He landed in 1996 in Philadelphia 76ers, and found a franchise and a city aware of what they were up to. An impossible diamond to polish if you did not want to break and from which its brilliance and shadows must accept. Rookie of the year in 1997, 11 times All Star (between 2000 and 2010 without interruption, 1 MVP in 2001 and a Western Conference final in which the Lakers deprived the best Iverson of the possibility of fighting for the ring.

Migrated to Denver Nuggets when seeing how the project of Philadelfia was dismembered, partly by its continuous extra-sports problems. Marijuana use, possession of weapons, fights, assiduous customer in streaptease bars and that long payroll that characterizes NBA badboys, Allen was losing steam even though his talent remained unscathed. He played a season in Detroit Pistons before returning to his house for a sad farewell, in which the injuries did not let him enjoy himself.

As expected, the economic problems became palpable as soon as his sports performance and media impact began to drop. That led him to accept an offer from the Besiktas Turkish, where he played two months far from the expected level. A serious muscle injury made him put an end to his career. What happened later? It is hard to think that such a protagonist man leads the discreet life that he seems to show off, but it seems that Iverson saw the ears of the wolf.

Declared bankruptcy twice, after earning around $ 140 million throughout his career with which he paid for treatment of a sick sister and gave a luxurious life to his family, he had to sell their houses to get out of that serious situation, in 2013 and 2018, Allen lived a divorce process with the mother of his five children, Tawanna Turner, with whom he had been dating since he was 16 years old. Only a month after the process was completed, they lived together again.

The big unknowns is how the legendary NBA player earns a living. His skirmishes in rap have been able to offer him some income, as well as specific collaborations with basketball organizations in Virginia, where he maintains contact with young people at risk of exclusion. Appreciated by all his colleagues, as could be seen in the All Star 2020The causeless rebel and misunderstood genius live with surprising neatness after a life plagued by blinding lights on the court and devastating shadows off it. Genius and figure.