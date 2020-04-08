Allen Garfield, actor lost his life victim of the contingency | Instagram

Lose your life for Coronavirus the veteran actor Allen garfield whoever played a vital role in 70s classics such as “The Conversation” and “Nashville.”

The actor of 80 years He died last Tuesday in Los Angeles after presenting complications from Covid-19, reported his own sister Lois Goorwitz.

Garfield resided at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home, the retirement home of the film industry where employees and residents were found who also tested positive for the virus.

Allen Born in Newark, NJ, he served as a boxer and sports journalist in his early days.

He covered day games for the New Jersey Star-Ledger and studied at night performanceHe eventually entered the Actor’s Studio where he studied under the direction of Lee Strasberg.

I became an actor to be trained by the teachers, and I did it at the Actor’s Studio, ”Garfield said in an interview on public TV. “From the moment I stepped on the Actor’s Studio, I boldly stepped out and said who it was, for better or for worse. I put my stamp on things as an actor and as a director ”.

Garfiel’s career

It was marked by its naturalness Following the style of the method, he had important supporting roles in some of the best movies of the 70, which included “The Conversation” by Francis Ford Coppola, “The Candidate” with Robert Redford, “Nashville” by Robert Altman, “Bananas” (“Madness is in Fashion”) by Woody Allen, Billy Wilder’s “The Front Page”, William Friedkin’s “The Brink’s Job” and Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man”.

Similarly, he frequently brought characters to life. talkative and anxious, sweaty sellers, corrupt businessmen, and politicians. They were universally authentic, so much so that Garfield on many occasions it was undervalued.

On the tape “The Conversation”, Made the elusive surveillance expert Bernie Moran, a rival to the character of Gene Hackman. He was re-signed by Coppola for “One From the Heart” and “The Cotton Club”.

While on the tape “Nashville“He played the manager and husband of a country singer played by Ronee Blakly. He was the police chief in the 1987 movie” Beverly Hills Cop II “(” A Detective Loose in Hollywood II “), in which he yelled angrily at Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton before being fired.

The actor’s departure has generated the condolences of some figures of the performance such as James Woods, who worked with him on “Citizen Cohn” remembered him as a “terrific” actor. Writer Don Winslow said:

I literally never saw an Allen Garfield performance that wasn’t great. One of those not-so-well-known actors who make everything they are into better. ”

Allen Goorwitz, best known in the middle for Allen garfield He suffered from several strokes over the years and one of them occurred before filming “The Ninth Gate” of Roman Polanski in 1999.

The penultimate, in 2004, which led him to live at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home, located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles

