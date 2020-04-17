Allen Daviau, a regular contributor to Steven Spielberg in films like ‘E.T.’, died at the age of 77 of complications caused by the coronavirus

Cinematographer Allen Daviau, regular contributor to Steven spielberg in movies like ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial ’and‘ Empire of the Sun ’, died at 77 years of complications caused by the coronavirus, local media reported Thursday.

The filmmaker died in The Angels, in the Casa de Campo and Hospital de Cine y Televisión, a retirement community for professionals in the sector where, according to The Hollywood Reporter, four people have already lost their lives to COVID-19.

Daviau was highly respected in the world of the seventh art, with five nominations for an Oscar and a resume of titles like ‘Twilight Zone: The Movie’ (1983), ‘The Falcon and the Snowman’ (1985), ‘The Color Purple’ (1985) and ‘Avalon’ (1990).

From New Orleans, Daviau started in the audiovisual world filming music videos for groups like The Animals and The Jimi Hendrix Experience, until he coincided with Steven spielberg in 1967, when they shot the experimental ‘Amblin’ in the hippie era and with a budget of $ 15,000.

Since then Spielberg and Daviau began a collaboration that had its peak in 1982 with ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial ’, a film currently considered cult and which at the time took four awards Oscar technical sections, but did not achieve the Best Picture.

“I sat down with Steven and we started showing movies together. This is the best way I know to start, watching our own movies and those of other people, discussing them, evolving the style we want. We saw ‘Night of the Hunter’, Alien ’,‘ Apocalypse Now ’and‘ Last Tango in Paris, ‘”Daviau said in an interview in 1983.

After his work with Spielberg, was associated with director Barry Levinson in ‘Avalon’ (1990) and ‘Bugsy’ (1991).

His last job was ‘Van Helsing’ in 2004.

He Hollywood Directors Guild and the Association of Directors of Photography dedicated tributes in 1997 and 2007 to his entire career.

With information from EFE