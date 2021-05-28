Allegri returns to Juventus

05/28/2021 at 3:08 PM CEST

The Juventus He has moved quickly to announce the hiring of a new coach after making the dismissal of Andrea Pirlo official after just one season in office.

The ‘Vecchia Signiora’ has announced that Maximiliano Allegri returns to the club with a series of enigmas posted on his Twitter account. The first, an image of the map of the state of Minnesotta from the United States, the same name of the horse with which Allegri is known who bet on him.

After that, the club published a detailed image of what appeared to be a jaqueta. Specifically, it is the jacket that Allegri wore in the Carpi-Juve 2015 played at the Braglia Stadium. In the discount, Allegri, angered by a defensive error, threw his coat to the ground in great anger, an image that went viral in no time.

With these clues, fans have been finding out that Allegri would be his new coach, and a short time later Juve has confirmed that the coach would be, in a new stage, the ‘bianconnerio’ leader for next season. “Welcome back, Max.”

With this announcement, Allegri also closes the door to all the rumors that linked him to the Real Madrid as relief of Zidane.