“Allegri is a coach who has the respect of the locker room”

05/27/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Italian coach Fabio Capello, praised the personality and work of his compatriot Massimiliano Allegri, who highlighted his knowledge of world football and his ability to achieve respect for the dressing room.

“Allegri is a coach who can coach anyone because of his personality, he knows world football very well. I think he is a coach who can have the respect of the locker room”Capello said during the AK Coaches World Congress that takes place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation.

Allegri is one of the coaches who can choose to coach Real Madrid, with the position of coach vacant after the goodbye of the French Zinedine Zidane.

Capello, who highlighted the coach who knows how to get performance from a squad and not those who seek to impose a style of play, highlighted Allegri’s career.

“Allegri is a very intelligent coach. I always say that you have to make wine with the grapes you have; you can’t make champagne if you don’t have grapes to make champagne. That is why I have a lot of respect for coaches who understand this. Coaches who only think about a style of play, a way of doing things, they never win titles “Capello stressed.

The one that was in two different stages, the Real Madrid coach recognized that the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário, whom he places close to Leo Messi, has been the best forward he has managed.

“Ronaldo Nazário has been the best striker that I have trained. The best by far. Ronaldo the Brazilian has been an absolute crack. You have to put him very close to Messi”Capello stressed.

The Italian coach took advantage of his speech at the Technical Congress organized by Aitor Karanka in the Spanish Federation to narrate the evolution on the benches in recent times.

“In my time I did not have a computer, I had nothing. Now you have to find things that can help you. But now there is a lot of talk about things that are not so important. The most important thing is to train well, eat well, have team spirit If you have a player in a dressing room who asks why he doesn’t play, if you don’t win they say something in the dressing room, it’s not good, “said Capello.

“Now they talk about things that do not seem so important to me. The most important thing is the dressing room, training and respect. This is the basis of football. I am happy because in the world of football people work more with everything there is Now to explain football to you. But I believe that football, the ball, is always the same. Hit the stick and go in, or hit the stick and go out, “added the Italian. EFE