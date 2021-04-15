Allegri enters the scene as a possible replacement for Flick at Bayern

04/15/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Italian coach, Massimiliano Allegri, would also enter the list of candidates to occupy the bench of Bayern Munich. As reported by the Italian media SportMediaset, the Bavarian club would have in mind the name of Allegri as one of the possible substitutes for current coach, Hansi Flick, who could leave the club at the end of the season.

Allegri, who does not manage a team after leaving Juventus in Turin in 2018, now he would be willing to return to training at the highest level, in this case at a club with the highest demands such as Bayern Munich.

Given the continuity of Flick, highly questioned in recent days, it is expected that the German coach will not follow the next course due to various tensions between the club’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, and the coach himself. This was confirmed by some important names such as Lothar Matthäus, who claimed to be convinced that the German coach would not continue on the Bavarian club’s benches next season.

After a lifetime in Italy, now in Germany?

Massimiliano Allegri dedicated his entire career, first as a footballer and then as a coach, in Italy. After achieving many titles with the Juventus of Turin, including five scudettos, the coach finally ended up leaving the Turin team when he did not achieve the expected successes in European competitions.

Now in a very different scenario, if his arrival on the German bench is confirmed, the Italian coach would have to adapt to a completely different environment and football for him.