Alleged son of Sofía Vergara destroys her mansion

Sofía Vergara is going through a difficult moment in the personal sphere after it was revealed that an alleged unrecognized son destroyed one of her mansions in California in events that occurred on July 5.

TMZ reported that the police authorities went to a mansion that belongs to the Colombian actress and her husband, the American actor Joe Manganiello, this because they received a report from a person who was vandalizing the property that is under construction.

The subject, whose identity has not been disclosed, used orange paint to paint the walls of the property with his username on social networks in order for Vergara to contact him since he claims to be his unrecognized son.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that much of the property renovations were completely destroyed by the subject who was arrested at the scene.

The Opinion detailed that the damages to the mansion of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were valued at 100,000 dollars, a surprising sum of money that will be fully covered by a property insurer.

Representatives for the famed couple declined to comment to TMZ regarding the recent incident.

Where was Sofía Vergara at the time of reporting the vandalism to one of your properties?

Sofía Vergara was out of California when she reported the unfortunate damage to one of her luxurious mansions.

For a few days, the Colombian actress has been in the company of her family enjoying a vacation at her beach house, located in a secret location in the Caribbean.

TMZ reported that Joe Manganiello was in the city of Los Angeles and was in charge of appearing at the property to speak with the police authorities about what happened.

How many children does Sofía Vergara have?

Sofía Vergara was married to Joe González from 1991 to 1993, as a result of their marriage, she is the mother of 29-year-old Manolo González Vergara.

Since ending her first marriage, Vergara has had no more children. At present, the first-born of the actress resides in the city of Los Angeles and is the founder of “CANINI by Baguette”, a brand of accessories for pets.

Sofía Vergara has previously been the victim of incidents on her properties

In November 2020, Sofía Vergara suffered a great scare after a man managed to trespass into the residential area of ​​one of her mansions in California. At that time, the subject was arrested by the police authorities and a restraining order was issued that benefited the actress and her family members.

The defendant, identified as Rengifo Randazzo, had allegedly been progressively harassing the Colombian star, as reported by his manager Luis Balagüer in legal documents that were presented before a California court.

Vergara is considered one of the most important and highest paid Spanish-speaking personalities in the television industry in the United States.