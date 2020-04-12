Alleged son of José José denounces harassment on the part of the artist’s family | Instagram

The alleged son of the singer Jose jose, Braian Farnier, as his real name indicates, made a complaint against the artist’s family for harassment, he points out.

He who has been an imitator of “Prince of Song” for several years, Manuel José accuses of being forced by the artist’s family in Mexico to undergo a test DNA to verify that it is directly related to the singer.

A newsletter that has been repeatedly circulated by the press office of Brian Fanier Álvarez Rojas or Manuel José, points out that the Colombian has been persecuted by the Sosa Noreña family as they seek to discredit him and end his artistic career according to the alleged statement.

Some of the controversial lines bulletin He assures that “there are sinister plans to violate his physical integrity and even points out that they intend to extract fluids or tissue from him as samples of genetic material to submit him to a test for DNA“

However, one of the people who was closest to the singer, Laura Nuñez who served throughout 20 years as his representative reacted totally surprised to the alleged bulletin and this is what he replied:

I think it’s laughable, who’s to say? ‘This hair belongs to José José’. No Please. Better that he do it, not speculate. He said he wanted to do it with Sarita: to find her and to do it, but with truth, with truth. Not just saying: “They are threatening me, they are attacking me.” The Mexican public is not like that, he owes us answers and we ask them.

Also, the ex manager of the artist reveals that the young man imitator The tests were not performed when she had the opportunity to do so, and even she reiterated at the time that the test should be done, but she always refused, as detailed by Ventaneando.

You have to do it because all this number is done for you. ’ He announced himself in his native Colombia as the son of José José and the íncipe Príncipe ’did not like it, says the former manager.

So now he sends a message to the Colombian asking him not to continue with this type of advertisements, the only thing that has been asked is to verify what it says:

No one has attacked him, he has simply been asked for the truth. So that you avoid getting press releases, you better tell the truth and get what you have. That says why he did not want to do the DNA when he was a little lad from José and the day everything was planned

