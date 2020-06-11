Police arrested allegedly responsible for the murder of Alexander (Photo: Special)

Oaxaca authorities reported that a municipal police officer allegedly linked to the assassinated Alexander, a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa, was arrested when he was mistaken for a criminal.

The agent was placed at the disposal of the Oaxacan Prosecutor’s Office, where he was subjected to chemical ballistics and sodium rhizonate tests to determine or confirm his responsibility, according to Excelsior. The versions of those involved indicate that the officer’s weapon was accidentally fired.

In addition, public ministries and state investigative agents received and made the statements of witnesses, interviews or corresponding proceedings with “in order to promptly clarify this fact and set the corresponding responsibilities“

According to the state prosecutor’s office, according to the ongoing investigation mask, the events occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Alexander was accompanied by nine other teenagers in the region of Papaloapan Basin, north of Oaxaca, where they were attacked with bullets. The young man lost his life in that instant.

The preliminary report indicates that another of the young men who accompanied him was injured by a firearm shot. The minor, of protected identity, he was admitted to a hospital in San Juan Bautista in Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, where you already receive medical attention.

On the death of Alexander, on the other hand, it was established as a cause of death brain laceration produced by a firearm projectile shot by a shotgun, according to the results of the necropcia, published by the Prosecutor’s Office.

It was Alexander’s family who released the news within hours of reporting the event. Alexander’s mother said that the policemen had attacked the youths because they mistaken them for criminals and assumed they were armed.

Alexander’s mother asks for justice for her son killed by the Acatlán, Oaxaca police.

Through social networks they released a recording where Alexander’s mother appears, who demands justice for the murder of her son. The woman explains that the young man, along with three other friends, had gone to buy soft drinks at a convenience store located at a gas station.

Minutes after taking to the streets, they were intercepted by Unit 023, from which they attacked the young people who were riding a motorcycle and then shot them.

Alexander, 16 years old, was a member of a soccer club in Veracruz and was in Acatlán, Oaxaca de vita with some of the relatives from his mother. The young man was also an American, as he has both nationalities.

For this reason, his mother immediately requested the intervention of the United States Embassy in the investigations of the case. “Communication has been established with the Consulate of the United States of America, by virtue of the fact that the deceased teenager also has American nationality,” the Prosecutor’s Office clarified.

All of Mexico has shown solidarity with the family, since through a request for signatures On the internet, people from all states called for responsible security elements to be processed as soon as possible.

“The responsible police officers deserve to be brought to criminal prosecution and have murder charges. WE DEMAND JUSTICE FOR CHANDER”, Can be read in the petition.

