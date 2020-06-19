Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The PlayStation 5 was first shown last week and thanks to calculations by several people we think its size will surprise us. This is why we were struck by the fact that a photograph that supposedly shows it began to circulate and everything seems to indicate that it will be very large.

An image showing 3 suspected Sony workers in a factory began circulating on various Discord channels, social media and forums. One of them appears carrying a PlayStation 5, a console that is almost the same size as his abdomen.

Now, considering that we do not know the height of any of the individuals in the photograph, it is practically impossible to determine the estimated measurements of the PlayStation 5. Having said that, let’s remember that calculations made based on the size of the USB port revealed that it would be larger than the first model of the PlayStation 3.

Do you want to see the image? We present it to you below:

Is the leaked PlayStation 5 image real?

At the moment, no official source has confirmed that this photograph is real and is not a photomontage. Thus, we can only speculate with different information to determine if it is true or if only someone wanted to make the Internet explode.

The first thing to note is that verified ResetEra users who are software engineers (their identity remains secret) claim that it is real. One of them mentions that the one who is uploading the photo is the head of hardware engineering and that it is an official photograph that was leaked.

Another point that is important to note is that using Google tools we did not find an image on which the alleged assembly could be based. On the other hand, we pass the image through photoforensics to determine if it is edited. In doing so we saw that the PlayStation 5 has a lower amount of noise than other surfaces in the photograph, which would seem to indicate that we are talking about a montage. That said, it should also be borne in mind that this is the only white surface in the entire image and that the Sony logo on the employees’ uniform shows no indication of being edited.

As you can see, there are reasons to think that this is a real photo, but also that it is false. For this reason we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. We will keep an eye out and inform you when we know something about it.

And you, what do you think about the photo? Do you think it’s real? Tell us in the comments.

