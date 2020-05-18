The chef de cuisine Thiago Salvático claims to have lived an eight-year relationship with the presenter. In an interview with ‘Fantástico’, she reveals details of the relationship. ‘It was a relationship based on a lot of love, complicity and a shared life. I am very proud to have lived ‘, he declared. The businessman asks the Justice to recognize his relationship with Gugu as a stable union

Gugu Liberato’s alleged boyfriend, Thiago Salvático, spoke for the first time on TV about his relationship with the presenter. The chef also commented on the process that moves so that his eight-year relationship with the artist is recognized by the courts. “The first clarification is that my relationship with Gugu was a relationship of two single people. It was a relationship based on a lot of love, complicity and the communion of lives. I am very proud to have lived,” he declared to “Fantástico” 32-year-old Brazilian who lives in Paderborn, Germany.

Chef reveals Gugu’s dream: ‘Manifesting love freely’

Owner of two ice cream parlors in the German city, Thiago was at Gugu’s wake in São Paulo and shared some records declaring his longing for the presenter after his death. Like Rose Di Matteo, he also asks the court to recognize his relationship with Gugu as a stable union. In this way, he would be entitled to part of Gugu’s equity, not Rose. In the interview, the first on TV, the chef revealed what would be the great desire of the communicator, who won a collection made by his family: “I can speak with tranquility of those who spent more than eight years with him. It is that the greatest his dream would be to be able to live in a world without prejudice, without judgments on sexual orientation and that people could freely express their love, without suffering any kind of consequences “.

Mother of Gugu’s children denies the artist’s relationship with Thiago: ‘I’ve never heard of’

Rose Di Matteo also spoke to “Fantástico”. After being with daughters Marina and Sofia at the graduation of João Augusto, Gugu’s firstborn, she declared that she did not know any relationship between the artist and the chef. “I would like to say that I never heard of the name Thiago Salvático. Gugu never mentioned his name and I would like to say that Gugu in life today would never assume an extramarital life”, declares Rose Miriam. Her lawyer said that if the relationship with the businessman existed, it was a betrayal by the presenter. “Photos and travel vouchers with Gugu Liberato alone do not prove a stable relationship. This relationship is a hidden relationship, and, sorry, but it is a betrayal of Rose,” says Nelson Willians.

Gugu’s family does not comment on the artist’s alleged relationship with Thiago

According to the report, Gugu’s family declined to comment on the alleged relationship between Thiago and Gugu. Gugu’s mother had already stated that he and Rose Miriam “never had anything to do with each other”. Rose Miriam’s defense said that no one knew chef Thiago Salvático. As the relationship was not public, there is no basis for asking for a stable union.

