Alleged kidnappers of a Valle de Chalco councilor on trial

VALLE DE CHALCO, State of Mexico.- Alejandro and Juan Pablo N were linked to proceedings for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty against the eighth councilor of Valle de Chalco, Pablo González Carrillo.

The Social Representative of the Amecameca Regional Prosecutor’s Office of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM) credited his probable participation in the crime.

The events were recorded on June 6, when the councilor went to cast his vote at a polling station on Calle Poniente 7, Colonia Del Carmen.

Those now linked, in complicity with other subjects, would have subdued the councilor, who was put into a Silverado-type truck, on board of which they apparently threatened him and transferred him to another site.

It is worth mentioning that moments later police elements detained the probable participants Alejandro and Juan Pablo ‘N’ and achieved the release of the victim.

The detainees were presented before the Agent of the Public Ministry who initiated the respective investigation folder for the illegal act of illegal deprivation of liberty and were later referred to a judge at the Chalco Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.

It was indicated that after reviewing the evidence collected and provided by this Social Representation, a judge based in Chalco decided to initiate a legal process against these two individuals, also set a period of two months for the closing of the complementary investigation and a precautionary measure of preventive detention.

