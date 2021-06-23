Alleged Izzi workers kidnap family in Ecatepec

ECATEPEC, State of Mexico.- Five members of a family who were apparently deprived of their liberty in their own home located in the Granjas Valle de Guadalupe neighborhood were rescued.

In addition, three subjects were arrested who wore uniforms of a telecommunications company and were holding the family.

The events took place on Miguel Hidalgo Avenue, when a man asked the police for help and told them that his family members were kidnapped from their own home, on Second Street Prolongación Oaxaca.

When moving to the place, the man opened the door of the home and inside were five people gagged, while two subjects tried to jump over the canopy of the other home and another man tried to flee to the public highway.

The insured wore badges and camisoles from the Izzi company, with which they apparently deceived the family members to gain access to the home and once inside they threatened the five people with two firearms and gagged them.

The detainees were traveling in a white March car, with license plates T70-ADZ, with logos of the Izzi company, in which they arrived at the aforementioned address.

The municipal police officers secured two firearms, a revolver with five useful cartridges and a squad type.

The detainees were presented to the Public Ministry, where an investigation folder was initiated for their probable participation in the commission of various crimes, including kidnapping.

