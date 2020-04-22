Social media users began to speculate on revelations of the origin of the coronavirus based on ‘conspiracy theories’

By: Web Writing

Twitter users woke up this Wednesday with the #GatesHacked trend because they assure that the Gates Foundation, the WHO and the Wuhan Institute of Virology they were hacked and revealed alleged information about the origin of COVID ー 19.

This news caused people to share their ‘conspiracy theories’ that they have maintained since the origin of the coronavirus, about that it had been created by man as part of a biological or economic war.

WHAT HAPPENED?

According to the Washington Post, hackers reportedly leaked 25,000 email addresses and passwords from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States National Institute of Health (NIH), the Gates Foundation, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the city where the coronavirus in China.

Robert Potter, an Australian cybersecurity expert, said the email addresses and passwords of the WHO they were real after verifying them.

SITE, a US NGO, which works to track suspicious activity online, said the largest group of suspected emails and passwords was from the NIH, with 9,938 found in lists posted online. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the second highest number, with 6,857. The World Bank had 5,120. The list of addresses and passwords of the WHO totaled 2,732.

PASSWORDS SOLD ON THE DEEP WEB

Potter believes that the email addresses and passwords may have been purchased on the Deep web and then shared on Twitter or Telegram.

For her part, Rita Katz, director of the US NGO SITE, which works to trace suspicious activities online, said that this leak is part of the campaign of conspiracy theories by far-right groups such as neo-Nazis or supremacists. white.

“Using the data, far-right extremists were calling for a campaign of harassment while sharing conspiracy theories about the pandemic of coronavirusRita Katz said.

KEEP SILENCE

So far neither the United States National Institute of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO and the World Bank have responded to requests for comment from the Washington Post.

However, the Gates Foundation He said in a statement that they were monitoring the situation in accordance with their data security practices. And he assured that they had no indications that they had been victims of a hack.

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said they were removing links linking to sites that posted emails and passwords on the social network because they violate the social network’s privacy regulations.

The FBI declined to comment.

USERS SHARE MEMES

Undoubtedly, conspiracy theories about the origin of Covid-19 in China aroused the interest of social network users who enjoy these types of topics or ideas, but they opined about #GatesHacked through memes.