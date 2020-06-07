Guadalajara.- Jalisco authorities reported that they arrested three elements of the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos who were responsible for the death of Giovanni López.

On social networks, a video of Giovanni’s arrest for allegedly not wearing face masks circulated; the next day, the young bricklayer appeared dead.

“These three people belonged to the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, which we have taken control of,” said the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

“Today they are detained for their alleged participation in the death of Giovanni López,” added the official. Giovanni died on May 4.

This is how Giovanni López, a 30-year-old bricklayer, was taken away by the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán in Jalisco for not wearing face masks. They beat him to death … the State of Terror and Persecution installed by the governor @EnriqueAlfaroR pic.twitter.com/BMRRSgkjhC – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 3, 2020

His body, according to his relatives, had signs of torture, blows to the head and body, and a shot to the leg. His death was recorded as a traumatic brain injury.

Although Giovanni’s death went unnoticed for almost a month, his case went viral in the context of protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

This is a very important message for Jalisco. Please listen to it in full and share it:

.

.

. In the video I say that all the people arrested on Thursday will be released. But all detainees will also be released, including those on Friday. pic.twitter.com/AWOjz7ZzLS – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 6, 2020

The post They detain alleged murderers of Giovanni López appeared first on Siete24.