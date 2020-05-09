Queens resident (NYC) Henry Sylvain Gindt II was arrested for allegedly selling stolen coronavirus tests online to a laboratory, said the Justice Department.

Miami Mundo /eldiariony.com

The merchandise was offered by between $ 135 and 200 dollars. Gindt was charged with committing mail and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old defendant created YouHealth Inc., a virtual service that offers telemedicine and other tests like the DNA and stress hormone levels, and falsely claimed that he was connected to laboratories that provide the coronavirus test, although no client received their results, according to the criminal complaint.

In a press release for his company, Gindt described himself as “a former Trump Administration official who helped launch the Office of American Innovation at the White House with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, ”and others, The Daily Beast was quoted as saying.

It is unclear if Gindt was working under the Trumps, but records indicate that someone named “Henry S. Gindt” was a federal employee in 2017 and 2018 in the “Miscellaneous Administration and Program” category.

Gindt allegedly obtained stolen COVID-19 test packs this year with the help of a laboratory employee unidentified and advertised them on their portals and in unsolicited emails sent to consumers in various states.

The investigation began following the complaint of a Pennsylvania resident who reported to the COVID-19 Task Force in his area.

Inside the test packages were nasal swabs to collect samples from the buyer. They were then asked to complete questionnaires on any symptoms of the coronavirus and send their samples to an entity identified in the criminal complaint as “Laboratory.”

After investigation, the US Secret Service and the Cyber ​​Fraud Task Force on Pittsburgh They were able to shut down the YouHealth.shop and YouHealth.me websites on April 15.

Those portals were still accessible and still offered other services as of yesterday morning, but there is no mention of the COVID-19 tests anywhere, NBC News noted.