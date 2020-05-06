Mexico City.- The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the majority of Mexicans; however, there are those who take advantage of the need of others, such is the case of companies that offer funeral services in CDMXThey have increased their prices, arguing that they need special equipment to prepare the bodies of those killed by coronavirus.

Our count began on March 24 and as of April 5 we attended 80 deaths from respiratory problems, 17 due to coronavirus and 23 due to atypical pneumonia, ”said Mr. Vargas, manager of a funeral home in northern Mexico City.

The person in charge of the establishment also stated that of the 80 services that they do every month, from the second fortnight of April, serve only the services of people who died from other causes and not by Covid-19.

Practically the Government is the one in charge of attending to the people who died from Covid-19, and we do not handle these cases by health protocol.

However, he explained that they have not seen a significant increase in the number of deaths, “it is hardly being noticed, perhaps 20% more services, something that is not alarming yet,” he said.

increases demand for funeral services for Covid-19

According to Mexican Council of Funeral Companies (Comesef) denounces that at the national level there are around 3 thousand local or pseudo funeral agencies that offer incomplete services that cost up to 50 thousand pesos, taking advantage of the need, sadness and bewilderment of families who lose a loved one.

For her part, the Head of Government Claudia Sheimbaum, said that relatives of the victims of COVID-19 can call 911 to receive free funeral services, the official indicated that in CDMX body cremation services are guaranteed and have not been outdone.

The services are free and you can call 911, not only are public crematoriums of city halls, but private crematoriums are being used.

ARH