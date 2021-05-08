Alleged crony of Félix Verdejo in the murder of Keishla Rodríguez remains in an unidentified place

Luis Antonio “Tony” Cádiz Martínez, the supposed pal of boxer Félix Verdejo In the murder of the young Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico, which ended up reporting him to federal authorities, he remains detained without the right to bail in an unidentified place.

As for Verdejo, the fighter surrendered last Sunday to the federal authorities in Puerto Rico, and has remained since then in the Federal Metropolitan Center of the Guaynabo municipality. The secrecy of the authorities regarding the location of the co-defendant and his profile is understandable, since, in principle, he was identified as a “cooperating witness” by the prosecutors of the Federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico. In other words, based on the statements that Cádiz Martínez has given to the federal government, part of the case against Verdejo is upheld.

This person was the one who corroborated the physical evidence in the case with his testimony.

Both face federal charges of “carjacking” and kidnapping which led to the murder of the young woman as well as an unborn baby. Keishla was pregnant with Verdejo when he, together with Cádiz Martínez, allegedly murdered her by throwing her off the Teodoro Moscoso bridge into the San José lagoon in the island’s metropolitan area.

The fighter also faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in connection with a crime of violence for allegedly shooting the victim while his body fell into the water.

Cádiz Martínez and Verdejo face sentence of between life imprisonment to death penalty

If found guilty, Both face a sentence of between life imprisonment to the death penalty.

At least until next Tuesday, May 11, Verdejo and the defendant in the case will remain locked up.

Judge Camille Velez-Rivé will head that day the bail hearings for both Verdejo and Cádiz Martínez.

Cádiz Martínez would have voluntarily communicated with federal attorney Edwin Prado to consult with you about your willingness to cooperate in exchange for some benefit or a reduced sentence.

It is not clear if Cádiz Martínez will receive any benefit for cooperating with the feds

At the moment, there is no commitment by the US authorities to grant some kind of immunity to the collaborator, or at least that detail has not reached the media. However, Prado assured this Thursday in interviews with Teleonce channel programs that this is the expectation of his client.

“Last Friday we received a query in our office in Orlando, Florida, from Mr. Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, he confessed to me that he participated in the murder of Keishla, and he was very sorry, very depressed, some brutal charges of conscience, and he was in the disposition to cooperate with the authorities ”, declared Prado to the gossip program La Comay.

“All the information that gentleman supplied was corroborated by physical evidence. Number one, where was the body? Number two, where did they stop at the Teodoro Moscoso bridge? And countless other information that they corroborated, ”Prado added, adding that the collaborating witness will be appointed a new representative.

By the way, Padro, who was the link between the suspect and federal prosecutors, ruled out the participation of Verdejo’s official partner, Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, in the facts.

“Here I have said on several occasions that here two women have been murdered. One was physically murdered, violently, which is Keishla; and the other was assassinated of character, of reputation, who is the wife of Félix Verdejo. We have heard defamation, slander, inventions, fatuous detectives, conspiracy theories with the father, the daughter, that if he forced her to marry, a lot of nonsense, and in everything that I heard, heard and investigated independently, those two people did not they have nothing to do with it, nor do they show up, ”insisted the interviewee in Playing Hard Ball.

Verdejo would have contacted Cádiz Martínez at the Luis Lloréns Torres residence in San Juan, where the boxer went regularly, according to Prado’s account.

Co-defendant expected financial retribution from Verdejo for helping him kill Keishla Rodríguez

The defendant, who allegedly was dedicated to washing cars in the public housing complex, would have conspired with Verdejo under the idea that he would receive financial compensation for his collaboration in the murder, according to a press release from federal authorities in PR after a grand jury officially presented the charges against both.

On the day of the events, April 29, Verdejo and his partner reportedly met Keishla, whom the boxer reportedly summoned in the metropolitan area not far from the young woman’s home in the Villa Esperanza residential area.

Upon arriving at the scene, Keishla got into Verdejo’s Dodge Durango truck, where he was allegedly punched in the face. According to the federal complaint signed by an FBI agent who interviewed Cádiz Martínez, both injected him with drugs, fentanyl and heroin. When the young woman was unconscious from the drug mixture, the defendants tied her hands and feet with wires, tied a concrete block to her and threw her over the bridge.

Although Verdejo shot the falling body on at least two occasions, the bullets missed Keishla. The young woman, according to a preliminary autopsy report, died of asphyxia by immersion or after falling into the water.

This Saturday the remains of the victim will be buried in Los Angeles Memorial Park in the municipality of Guaynabo.

