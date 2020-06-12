© Provided by .

The suspect was instructed in China to observe the UCSF laboratory’s willingness to replicate it in Chian.

A Chinese scientist suspected of spying in the United States was arrested this week while trying to leave the country, authorities reported Thursday.

Xin Wang was detained June 7 in Los Angeles before boarding a flight to Tianjin, China, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the local FBI office said in a joint statement.

Wang entered the United States in March last year, posing as a medical researcher interested in working at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

When questioned by border authorities (CBP) at the airport, he said he was an officer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and an employee of a university military laboratory.

Wang, according to court documents, told CBP that he received instructions from his superiors in China to observe the disposition of the UCSF laboratory and bring information on how to replicate it in Chian.

“CBP received information that Wang had UCSF studies with him, which he was carrying to share with his PLA (army) colleagues, and that he sent an investigation to his laboratory in China by email,” the statement said. “He also told his supervisor at UCSF that he had duplicated some of that professor’s work in the China lab.”

Part of the UCSF lab’s work is funded by grants from the United States Department of Health and the National Institute of Health (NIH), federal authorities said.

Wang, who erased the content of the messages on his personal phone before arriving at the airport, was charged with visa fraud and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine if convicted.

His arrest comes as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the trade war.