For OnePlus it has been impossible to avoid the constant leaks of OnePlus 8 and 8 Plus, its new flagships. Although some features were released in recent weeks, today the full list of specifications. The data has been shared by Ishan Agarwal, who boasts a long history of reliable mobile leaks.

Exclusive: They’re coming! Here is the full specification list of the # OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like # OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78 “120hz QHD + Display and 48 + 48 + 8 + 5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I’m so excited! # OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J

– Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

The younger brother of the family, the OnePlus 8, integrates a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate, a novelty that is beginning to be a trend in high-end panels. Inside we find a processor SnapDragon 865 with 5G support. RAM (LPDDR5), as usual, will be offered in variants of 8 and 12 GB. The same goes for internal storage UFS 3.0, which will be available in 128 or 256 GB.

Regarding the photographic section, a configuration of three cameras with sensors of 48, 16 and 2 megapixels. The front camera, meanwhile, will stay on 16 MP. The battery reaches a capacity of 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge bracket. Comes to stores in black, green and ‘glow’ colors. Of course, we continue without information on the price.

The high-performance model, the OnePlus 8 Pro, retains the screen with AMOLED technology, but with a size that grows to 6.78 inch. Likewise, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The processor is the SnapDragon 865 5G and will be offered in variants of 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GBrespectively for RAM and internal storage.

Entering the field of news regarding the OnePlus 8, in the back it hugs up four cameras with 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 megapixel sensors. The front retains 16 MP. Its battery has a capacity of 4,510 mAh and, be careful, show off support for 30W wireless fast charging. The standard recharge is also 30W and the reversible is 3W. The last surprise is that it will be certified waterproof. IP68. Its colors: blue, black and green.

We are still waiting to know the official presentation date of both terminals.

