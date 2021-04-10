All you need to know

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Red theta

Theta network was created by Theta Labs. This project aims to use blockchain technology to provide decentralized peer-to-peer video delivery for online video streaming and allow users to share any type of content, data and resources IT on a global scale.

The Theta backbone functions as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. For a project that was launched in the first quarter of 2019, the journey to the elite range has shown how sustainable the network offering has been and its adoption by investors around the world.

The Difference Between Theta Network And Traditional Streaming

Today, the traditional streaming media industry relies primarily on Content Delivery Network (CDN) to stream and deliver content. To allow global subscribers to access content in a timely manner, most of the web traffic in the market, such as Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon, has set up multiple CDN server base stations around the world.

However, the high construction cost of building server base stations and the very high cost of using CDN make CDN become one of the major pain points of streaming media today.

The Theta network was created to solve this problem in the traditional audiovisual market. Theta network can reduce the load on the content distribution network by placing certain content on the Theta blockchain network, thus reducing the bandwidth cost of content distribution.

Double token mechanism

To pay for data transmission, the Theta network uses an operational pass called Theta Fuel (TFUEL). This has a similar function to the gas rate on Ethereum. Media streaming platforms will encourage users to share video content in the form of TFUEL token rewards.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) currently has a circulation of 5,270,590,400 TFUEL, with a market value of up to $ 1,990,333,036.

Another native Theta Network token is THETA. This is a governance token that allows users to participate in THETA operations and earn profits. Its aim is to help the community manage the Theta blockchain and control its future development direction.

The total supply of THETA Token is set at 100 billion, and the current market capitalization is as high as $ 12,677,420,955.

Mechanism of operation

By encouraging users to share their computer’s memory and broadband resources, the Theta network will reward the user with THETA tokens for helping to attract viewers, increase revenue, and provide different content and viewing experiences.

Thus, the vendors become the cache node of the media streaming platform, effectively solving the poor performance problem that can sometimes be observed in the traditional media streaming industry.

In exchange for sharing excess bandwidth and resources and participating in the Theta network, viewers earn rewards in the form of Theta Fuel.

Prospect of the future

Theta’s MainNet 3.0 release, which had previously been anticipated for this April, has been pushed back on June 30, 2021.

This network upgrade will provide some benefits that will include Elite Edge nodes and TFUEL stake and burn.

Image Source: Shutterstock