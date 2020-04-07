Pokémon GO continues to adapt to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19) that keeps millions of people in their homes, which is why it recently announced a series of measures for users to play from home; has even offered details on future functions to make playing from home a similar experience to playing on the street. Meanwhile, Niantic’s star play has confirmed the celebration of the arrival of spring with a special event.

After announcing the start of the GO Fighting League Season 1 Y Today view, the new feature from Pokémon GO; The team responsible for the game has announced through an official statement the celebration of the arrival of spring with a special event. This time Buneary joins the party with a flower crown, and Egg and Spring-themed Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. In addition, Pokémon Eggs have been carried away by emotion, allowing hatch Pichu and Togepi with flower crowns.

In addition, Pokémon GO has taken advantage of the statement to emphasize that they continue to prioritize that the experiences of the game can be enjoyed in individual environments, so that players will benefit from half the distance to hatch Eggs when in incubators until further notice, so it is important activate synchroadventure. As for the spring event, will start on Thursday April 9, 2020 at 8:00 local time, and will last until the 16th of the same month at 20:00 local time.

All the details of the Pokémon GO spring event

During the event, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild: Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill and Torchic. And, with any luck, you can even find a multi-colored Exeggcute. You can even see appear to Buneary and Pikachu with flower crowns in the wild, even in its various forms. In the same way, the following Pokémon will hatch 2km Eggs more frequently: Pichu and Togepi with flower crowns, Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling and Riolu.

Likewise, in the event all the Eggs that receive gifts during the event Will be 2 km Eggs and there will be field research tasks exclusive to the event whose rewards will be meetings with Exeggutor of Alola, Azumarill and, with great luck, Audino. Finally, a Togepi-inspired backpack and sweatshirt is available in the in-game store. But this celebration also has a series of bonusesLike double the amount of candy per hatching, Lucky Eggs will last an hour and, until further notice, enjoy half the distance to hatch.

For a Pokécurrency you can get 20 Ultra Ball and 15 Pinia Berry

Pokémon GO has also announced in another statement that for a Pokécurrency in the store you can get 20 Ultra Ball and 15 Baya Pinia. Until further notice, each week there will be new lots of a Pokécurrency in the Store as one-time purchases. The content of these lots will change every seven days and At this time the lot contains 20 Ultra Balls and 15 Pinia Berries.

On the other hand, Pokémon GO continues to test mini-events, such as time for featured Pokémon and time for mystery bonus, which are now going to combine into a single weekly event during the month of April. Now Featured Pokémon time will take place every Tuesday at 6:00 PM, local time, but this time it will have a Pokémon and a special bonus, which will be different every hour:

Tuesday April 7, 2020: Purrloin It will be the protagonist and players will earn double XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday April 14, 2020: Magnemite It will be the protagonist and the players will earn double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday April 21, 2020: Wobbuffet It will be the protagonist and the players will earn double Caramels when transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020: Pidgey It will be the protagonist and players will earn double XP for evolving Pokémon.

