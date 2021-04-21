All you need to know

Microsoft has presented DirectX 12 Agility, an SDK that will play a key role in the development of next-generation games with which the Redmond company has finally managed to overcome one of the most important limitations that it had been dragging until now: the problem of updates at the operating system level to be able to access new functions.

With DirectX 12 Agility, developers no longer have to worry about Windows 10 updates. as conditioners to be able to access advanced graphical functions, something very important for obvious reasons, since it does not make sense to develop, for example, a next-generation game equipped with advanced functions that can only be accessed by Windows 10 users who have the operating system updated to the latest version. Yes, this was another consequence of Microsoft’s jump to the service model in Windows 10.

Thanks to this important advance, developers will be able to apply the most advanced graphics technologies and effects of DirectX 12 to their games with complete confidence, and without fear. For us to better understand what DirectX 12 Agility means, it is enough to remember, for example, what happened with the variable rate shader, one of the coolest features in DirectX 12 Ultimate.

This technology allows adjust workload at the shading level depending on the importance of each item on the screen. Thus, the elements located in the center will have a higher quality shading, while those that are further away will have a lower quality shading. This helps improve performance without incurring a significant reduction in graphics quality. Well, it was announced in 2019, but the feature didn’t arrive until May 2020 due to a problem with Windows 10 updates.

DirectX 12 Agility puts an end to another Windows-as-a-service problem

And the truth is that it does it in a big way, since by suppressing the association between updates at the operating system level and DirectX 12 it is solves one of the biggest headaches for PC game developers, and also for users. Now everything will be easier, and this should allow developers to do their jobs better.

In case someone is lost, the conclusion is simple, DirectX 12 Agility will make DirectX work on Windows 10 the same way it does on Xbox, and yes, this is, as we anticipate, good news for gamers and developers. I have to say that, deep down, I’m not surprised, since in the end Microsoft consoles are still established PCs based on Windows 10 with a specialization “layer” to focus on video games.

In another vein, Microsoft has also confirmed that the “DirectStorage” API it will be compatible with SSDs based on the PCIE Gen3 and Gen4 standards, which means that you will not have to upgrade to a next generation storage unit to enjoy the benefits that this new technology will offer.

As many of our readers will know, thanks to «DirectStorage» we will enjoy much shorter loading times when playing games, and the CPU will no longer have to assume a large workload in these processes, since the tasks of compression and decompression of the different elements of a game, such as textures, for example, will be derived to the GPU, which offers a higher bandwidth and is capable of achieving a much higher degree of parallelization. The consequence of all this is clear, a huge performance improvement.

Undoubtedly one of the most important and most interesting advances that DirectX 12 brings us, and that we already had the opportunity to comment when we talked about NVIDIA RTX I / O, a technology present in the GeForce RTX 30 series. These graphics cards will offer “DirectStorage” support at the hardware level. We must not forget that, in addition, DirectX 12 Agility is another step forward in the “unification” by Microsoft between PC and Xbox.