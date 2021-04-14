all you can get

Pokémon GO announces a special event for Saturday, April 24.

After making its referral program official, in which you can invite friends to Pokémon GO, the game reinforces its commitment to the community with a new event aimed at strengthening the bonds of union between the players.

Through its official blog, Pokémon GO has announced its first Friendship’s Day, a new event focused on fun with friends, which will bring a series of surprises and special bonuses for all participants. Remember that, as with the appearance of Skrelp and Clauncher in Pokémon GO, it is a event limited to a specific time interval. Here are all the details.

Date, time, bonuses and characteristics of the Pokémon GO Friendship Day

Friendship Day in Pokémon GO is celebrated on Saturday, April 24 during only 3 hours, that is, from 11:00 to 14:00 of your local time. During that short time slot, Pokémon GO will release a series of special bonuses, which will be accompanied by a greater appearance of the Grass-type Pokémon, which will make an appearance in the game surrounded by green confetti.

Also, there will be a friendship day collection challenge which, if completed during the event, will grant you 100,000 XP. Additionally, you can participate in the friendship day global challenge with which you can receive 20,000 XP for the challenges completed in each hour.

The classic Pikmin will be released for mobile phones from the creators of Pokémon GO

Regarding Bonuses, during the Friendship Day event and until 17:00 local time, you will have more likely to receive a Lucky pokemon during exchanges with friends. These exchanges will see their distance increased up to 40 kilometers.

Finally, there will be an active bonus of triple XP per catch and the incense Y baits that are activated during the event they will last three hours.

Related topics: Games, Casual games, Pokémon

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all