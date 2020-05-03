We could say that 2020 is being a rather peculiar year for the mobile phone market. While brands such as Xiaomi or OnePlus, which have always opted for cheap devices, have presented their first terminals for 1,000 euros, Apple, always criticized for its high prices, launches into the pool with a model of only $ 399 but with a latest processor generation.

Finding culprits in this situation is not difficult, but one of the main ones is undoubtedly 5G. This technology has been the perfect excuse for the different brands to charge us more for the same thing and that is that although we do not deny that 5G will be a great revolution compared to its predecessor, it is no less true that for a couple of years we will not be able to get the most out of it.

Despite all this, there are not a few users who already want a 5G smartphone and as we also know that Xiaomi is one of your favorite brands, Here we leave you the main Xiaomi phones compatible with 5G networks and what we can buy.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Introduced last February, the new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 pro are crowned as the most powerful Xiaomi terminals in their catalog. Although the Chinese firm has always been characterized by launching devices with a magnificent value for money, this seems to be over with these new devices.

Because while it is true that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro do not lack anything (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as well as other high-end components) its price is not suitable for all budgets And it is that for the first time in history, Xiaomi dares with a phone of 1,000 euros for daily consumption.

Obviously everyone must assess whether or not it pays to pay this money, we will not be the ones to do it. Of course we must not forget that both models have 5G.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G was the first 5G terminal that left Chinese borders and surely one of the best options if what we want is an “economic” terminal and with said technology in our country.

Although honestly and despite having a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB of RAM, there are better alternatives on the market for the same price. Although of course, if what we are looking for is a terminal with 5G, we will have to pay for it. Worth? That each one values ​​it.

Redmi K30 and K30 Pro

Too bad these devices are only available in China, because they would be one of the best options for all those looking for a 5G terminal at the best price, well below other terminals with 5G.

There is also a more modern variant, the K30 Pro with better features and also more expensive, although like its little brothers, only available for sale in China. Maybe next time.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

One of the most peculiar devices of the Chinese firm and possibly the least attractive in its catalog. Not only because of its high price, but also because it is evident that it is not a terminal suitable for daily use, but it was a demonstration by Xiaomi that they also know how to innovate.

Be that as it may, the Mi MIX Alpha does not stop being a mere anecdote in the Xiaomi curriculum and despite having 5G, We doubt that anyone who can acquire this terminal does so for this technology..

There are other Xiaomi terminals with 5G, although unfortunately not available outside of Chinese borders. A clear example is the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G that we would love to see in our country as well as other variants of other Xiaomi devices only available in their native country.

This makes us see that the Xiaomi catalog with 5G outside China is not really extensive. Beyond the Mi Mix 3 5G or the new Mi 10 range, the range is really scarce. We do not doubt that Xiaomi will launch other terminals with this technology during 2020, surely with much more attractive prices than those currently available. For that very reason, maybe it’s a good idea to wait for what the firm can offer us during these months before going crazy to buy us a smartphone with 5G.

