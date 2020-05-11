Just introduced the new Black Shark 3, as well as the new Redmi K30 Racing Edition, it seems that Xiaomi’s mobile ecosystem will continue to grow at a good pace in a year 2020 that has already crowned them as the first mobile manufacturer in Spain over Samsung.

In addition, MIUI 12 is about to come out of its ovens as the new great version of its acclaimed Android customization, and with a Xiaomi Mi 10 5G that has left us very good impressions to command its catalog, it’s time to look at the horizon with a promising roadmap for what’s left of this course in the smartphone market.

The main filters around the Chinese giant, in fact, they already show us through GizChina how in the second half of 2020 Both Xiaomi and Redmi intend to launch up to 15 new smartphones on the market that will be included in all ranges, and that will try to please all types of customers.

Soon, we will have to do a master to understand all the ranges of the prolific Xiaomi ecosystem that already dominates the mobile market in Spain.

We recommend you | Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, analysis: the search for the Android throne had a reasonable price?

Guys, I exclusively share with you my table of model numbers of the expected #Xiaomi smartphones 2020 (1⃣5⃣ upcoming phone models). I described it in more detail in the article: https://t.co/mdzDh3T7U8 If you like this content, give it a tweet or at least enjoy it 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/2NfoYrOOdX – Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) May 3, 2020

These are all Xiaomi models that will arrive in 2020, some unfortunately without details

As you will see, the list of devices is extensive but not very specific, and it is that although we do have information and details about some of the models, not all are well identified nor has it been reported about availability dates In none of the cases.

Be that as it may, here are all the Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco models that have been filtered from China:

M2003J6AE, identified as a likely Redmi Note 9 series model.

M2003J6A2G, will be the European version of Redmi 9.

M2003J6CIIt should be the new Poco F2 Pro that we will meet shortly.

M2004J7AE / M2004J7AG / M2004J7AC, three new and unknown variants of the Redmi Note 10 family with 5G support.

M2004J7BE / M2004J7BG / M2004J7BC / M2004J7BI, unidentified models.

M2004J19AG, a model destined for the European market and certified in EEC, but unknown at the moment.

M2004J19G / M2004J19C, two more models of the Redmi 9 family.

M2004J19PI, a device certified in India and aimed exclusively at its market.

M2006C3LVG / M2006C3LVY, two smartphones for the Redmi 9A family.

M2006C3LC / M2006C3LG, without information.

M2006C3MNY, another unknown model.

M2006C3MG / M2006C3MI / M2006C3MII, more of the Redmi 9A family, probably variants for different markets.

M2006J20I / M2006J20Y / M2006J20G, new high-performance phones for the Mi CC10 or Mi Mix range.

M2006J21I / M2006J21S / M2006J21Y, without any details about these three smartphones.

M2007J1SC, yet another unknown device.

As you can imagine, many of the model codes refer to different versions of the same terminal, we assume that in each case targeted to a specific market where the connectivity or the certifier is different.

It is also noted that Important ranges such as Xiaomi’s Android One are missing, the Mi A, so it’s possible that some of the unidentified refer to these Xiaomi Mi A4 that should be presented in the coming weeks.

Otherwise, it is done reference to the Mi MIX range, although timidly accompanying the Mi CC10, so we assume that an update is more expected than another Alpha model that plays with curved panels and new technologies. It is soon in any case, so we will see what surprises Xiaomi has in store for us with such diversity in its roadmap for 2020 … What do you expect?

At Andro4all | The 3 best features of MIUI 12, at the moment

More information | Xiaomishka

Follow Andro4all